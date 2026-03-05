KABESHA SAYS STATE AWAITS GROUNDS OF APPEAL AS LUNGU BURIAL CASE HEADS TO SA SUPREME COURT.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Zambian government has not yet received the official grounds of appeal after the family of former President Edgar Lungu filed a notice of appeal in South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal, challenging the order to repatriate his remains to Zambia.





The development follows the leave to appeal granted to the Lungu family on December 23, 2025.





Earlier, in September 2025, the family lost its bid to halt a Gauteng High Court ruling that directed that the body of the late former Head of State be repatriated to Zambia for burial.





The matter will now proceed to the Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa for determination.





Speaking to journalists in Lusaka Mr. Kabesha says the government remains committed to working with the family to ensure that the late President is eventually laid to rest.





However, Mr. Kabesha has clarified that he is not directly involved in the ongoing negotiations between the government and the Lungu family, explaining that his role is strictly limited to handling the legal aspects of the matter before the courts.





Mr. Kabesha has noted that court proceedings often produce winners and losers, a reality that can make such disputes emotionally difficult, especially when a family is still grieving.





He has explained that when matters are taken to court, one party will inevitably feel dissatisfied with the outcome.





The Attorney General says this is why parties are encouraged to consider resolving the dispute amicably outside court, a process lawyers commonly refer to as ex curia.





He says if both parties reach an agreement, it can be reduced into a consent judgement, which could offer a sense of closure and comfort to everyone involved.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabesha has cautioned stakeholders and members of the public against repeatedly debating the issue of the late President’s burial, warning that constant public commentary risks deepening the pain of the grieving family.





He has urged Zambians to allow the family to mourn in peace.



Mr. Kabesha has further reminded the nation that Zambia is still officially mourning the late President and that in African tradition mourning only comes to an end after burial rites have been completed.





He has therefore appealed to citizens to remain sensitive and respectful, stressing that continued public discussion about the matter may unintentionally reopen wounds for the bereaved family.



