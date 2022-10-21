KABUSHI AND KWACHA ELECTORATE FINALLY VOTE

By Patricia Male/ Michael Kaluba

The controversial by-elections in Kwacha and Kabushi constituencies have finally gone to the polls after a protracted process to give the two areas representation in parliament.

The by-election was initially scheduled to have taken place on September 15th 2022 but was pushed to today, October 21st after they were halted by the Lusaka High Court pending the determination of the petition where the two former MPs Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji for Kabushi and Kwacha respectively challenged the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to reject their nomination papers.

The ruling followed the injunction filed by Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji where they sought the suspension of the parliamentary elections in their constituencies.

In the affidavit before the court, Mr. Malanji and Mr. Lusambo claimed that they would suffer prejudice unless the parliamentary polls are suspended.

The by-election further suffered a setback after two independent candidates Lawrence Kasonde and Alfred Yombwe withdrew their candidature in the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections two days before the election, which they later rescinded.

The by election is taking place without the participation of the biggest opposition political party, the Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, the opposition Patriotic Front has challenged Zambians to interrogate whether President Hakainde Hichilema’s actions regarding the embattled Kwacha and Kabushi constituency parliamentary by-elections are within the confines of law or places him above the law.

PF Acting President Given Lubinda has charged that today’s election which has excluded the former ruling party from participating is illegal following yesterday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal that the stay of the election by the High Court is still in force.

Mr. Lubinda in an interview with Phoenix News wonders whether the head of state understands the rule of law or the sanctity of the courts of law whose ruling he and the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- have allegedly ignored.

PHOENIX NEWS