KABUSWE CALLS FOR COLLABORATION AS MOPANI DELIVERS RECORD SALARY HIKES



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Paul Kabuswe, has emphasized the critical role of collaboration among government, industry, and stakeholders in regional development.

Officiating at a Mopani Copper Mines-sponsored Caminex, Mr. Kabuswe described the luncheon as a vital platform for fostering strong partnerships, promoting economic integration, and driving innovation within the mining sector.





He highlighted that Zambia’s mining sector aims to evolve from a national economic pillar to a regional hub, fostering an integrated ecosystem that supports regional supply chains and accelerates inclusive economic growth.





The minister further noted that forums like Caminex are instrumental in unlocking new opportunities aligned with the government’s long-term development agenda.





Meanwhile, Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Charles Sakanya, shared key milestones achieved by the company, reaffirming Mopani’s commitment to employee welfare and local economic empowerment.





He revealed that Mopani employees have received salary increments exceeding 13% for two consecutive years, the highest in the mining industry over the past two years.