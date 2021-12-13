KABWATA BY-ELECTION SET FOR JANUARY 20TH, 2022

Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 20th January, 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in Lusaka District of Lusaka Province. On the same date, the Commission will also conduct two (2) Local Government Ward byelections in Liangati Ward of Senanga Town Council in Western Province and Sokontwe Ward of Milenge District of Luapula Province. Nominations for the said byelections will be on Tuesday, 28th December 2021.

The polls will take place on 20th January, 2022 from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

The election in Kabwata Constituency has been necessitated following the death of United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament, Mr. Levy Mkandawire on Thursday 18th November, 2021. The vacancy in Liangati Ward is as a result of the death of UPND Councillor Mr. Mwangala Sililo on 4th November, 2021. Further, the vacancy for Sokontwe Ward has been necessitated by the resignation of Independent Councillor Vincent Kunda on 28th October, 2021 .

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or returning officer on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-election in Kabwata Constituency, should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the said Constituency.

The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters Cards. Male aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-election will be required to pay Fifteen Thousand Kwacha (K15,000), while female and youth aspiring candidates are expected to pay Thirteen Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K13,500) non-refundable election (nomination) fee.

Aspiring candidates in the Local Government ward by-elections should take along with them nine (9) supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Male Aspiring candidates will be required to pay Six Hundred Kwacha (K600.00), nonrefundable nomination fee.

Female and Youth Aspiring candidates in the Local Government ward by-election are expected to pay Five Hundred Kwacha (K500) non-refundable nomination fee.

All Candidates in the by-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent.

In view of this, the Commission wishes to advise aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

Media personnel and Registered Non-Governmental Organisations wishing to monitor/observe the elections are advised to apply for accreditation in the respective districts which will take place from Thursday 23rd to Monday 27th December 2021, for Nominations and Sunday 16th to Wednesday 19th January 2022 for the Polls.

Accreditation for political party officials/representatives of candidates wishing to monitor elections in the districts/ wards shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party.

Please note that only a maximum of 5 accredited members per political party/candidates and two accredited representatives of NGOs shall be authorised to represent their respective political parties or NGOs at the Collation Centre (Totalling Centre) at a given time.

Only five (5) senior officials of any participating political party/candidate with Electoral Commission of Zambia accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations.

The rest of the supporters should remain outside the 400 metre parameter radius from the Nomination Centre in accordance with the law.

Note that the campaign period for these elections commences on Tuesday 28th December 2021 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 19th January, 2022.

In addition, not more than two (2) political party members/candidate representatives per participating political party/candidate shall be allowed to witness counting of votes at every Polling Station.

