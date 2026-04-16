Kamwala Ward Councillor Simataa writes👇🏽



Kabwata Constituency Now Becomes the Biggest Constituency in Lusaka, and Zambia, in terms of Registered Voter Population – 108,000 voters





This has created a serious CDF imbalance/under-funding problem, if you look at the CDF allocation per ward, or per capita, from the economic outlook.





Kabwata Constituency now has the highest number of Wards in Lusaka, standing at 5, with each ward getting an average of K8 million out of the total K40 million allocated to each constituency by the treasury.





Now compare that👆🏽 with the newly created Lima Constituency (from Matero constituency) which only has 2 Wards, and each Ward will now get K20 million each, from the standard K40 million allocation, while my Ward, Kamwala, remains at K8 million🤔





Central government must address these CDF budget to population imbalances via proportional funding or equalization fund for the bigger constituencies – we are all urban constituencies, so what is the justification for one ward getting more funding than the other?