KABWATA DECIDES: Who takes the elite walk to manda hill

THE battle is on, the people of Kabwata in Lusaka are exercising their right to vote to choose a new Member of Parliament after the death of Levy Mkandawire of UPND.

They should count themselves lucky and blessed because they will be the first ones to cast votes under the one million Kwacha Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) new logo.

Kabwata constituency has 108, 729 registered voters, one of the highly populated areas in Lusaka, housing Chilenje, where there is the famous maploto as well as the Kenneth Kaunda’s historical residence, Chalala, Jack Compound (once MMD’s infested Ghetto) Libala, Kamwala – second class trading area and the mighty Kabwata township, known for bars and prostitution.

It has five wards namely Chilenje with 40 polling stations, Kabwata 18, Libala 22, Kamwala 27 and Kamulanga 24.

Much of Kabwata Constituency has middle class citizens, a combination of employees and business people. It is not short of bars and lodges, which we can conclude that it’s one of the major businesses.

Nine candidates are battling it out.These are Clement Tembo of the immediate past ruling party, once the mighty PF, Tripher Ngandu of Socialist Party, and Andrew Tayengwa of the ruling UPND.

The Self proclaimed public lawyer and the man who imported a wife and boasts of having the best moment of his life as a married man with his slogan, “families must come first” Chilufya Tayali of EEP has also weighed in with hopes of scooping the seat.

Others in Kabwata battle are Little known Henry Muleya of PEP, Sydney Zyambo of PAC, Self rule party and the only female candidate in the race Myzece Engiwe of UNIP, the first ruling party after Zambia got it’s independence under the leadership of the late Kenneth Kaunda and Fred Mubanga of DP which is embroiled in comfusion and political turmoil.

All the candidates have expressed hope of scooping the seat which has been vacant since November last year.

Initially, the by election was supposed to take place on 20 January 2022, but was postponed after a UPP candidate Francis Libunda withdrew after filing his nomination, much to the annoyance of stakeholders and opponents.

Political analysts say the battle is among PF, UPND and Socialist Party and maybe Chilufya Tayali of EEF.

Generally, campaigns to the run up to the by election have been peaceful, despite a few reports of violence. The notable one is the one made by Socialist Party Leader, Fred M’membe who wrote to ECZ alleging that his supporters were attacked in Jack Compound.

Kabwata still have challanges of garbage collection, water, unemployment and poor roads is some townships.

The new MP should look into these issues as promised during campaigns.

Let the best candidate win.

Note

The author is a Journalist and PR consultant as well a resident.