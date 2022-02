“KABWATA PRESSURE FORCES STATE HOUSE TO INTERVENE ON EMMINENT FUEL HIKE.”

AS CAMPAIGN MANAGER I WANT TO INFORM THE NATION THAT THE RECENT DROP IN FUEL PUMP PRICE IS NOTHING BUT A POLITICAL MOVE MEANT TO HOODWINK THE PEOPLE OF KABWATA NOTHING ELSE.

IT’S A CHEAP POLITICAL GIMMICK ON FUEL BECAUSE OF PRESSURE FROM KABWATA.

WE CAN ONLY CALL IT FOR WHAT IT IS, A POLITICAL SUBSIDY.

HE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT KABWATA HAS GONE BACK TO PF THROUGH CLEMENT TEMBO, WHO IS POISED TO WIN BY A LANDSLIDE MARGIN BECAUSE OF THE MANY THINGS UPND AND ITS GOVT HAS BACKTRACKED ON. THE INCREASING PRICE OF COMMODITIES FUEL, MEALIE MEAL, COOKING OIL, SUGAR, SALT ETC.

WHAT IRRITATED HIM, WAS THAT THE SYSTEM ON FRIDAY TOLD HIM, UPND IS LIKELY TO COME THIRD, WITH SOCIALIST IN SECOND PLACE. THATS WHY HE GAVE INSTRUCTIONS TO HAVE GIVEN LUBINDA SUMMONED POSSIBLY ARRESTED TO DERAIL US FROM OUR CAMPAIGN. HE HAS ALSO BEEN TOLD TO VISIT KABWATA EVERYDAY DEFYING THE ECZ CALENDAR GIVEN BY ECZ SO THAT PF CANNOT HAVE ACCESS. BUT OUR STRATEGY IS VERY SOPHISTICATED.

REMEMBER ITS NOT US THE PF CAUSING ALL THIS, ITS THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES THROUGH KABWATA WHO ARE TIRED OF THE NUMEROUS FAKE PROMISES MADE BY UPND AND THE BURDEN OF SURVIVAL THREE TIMES WORSE THAN DURING PF.

LIKE WE HAVE SAID, OUR ZOOMING HAS BROUGHT US TO A PLACE WHERE SOURCES ARE EMERGING FROM WITHIN THE SYSTEM, ESPECIALLY THOSE BEING VICTIMIZED.

SOURCES WITHIN HIS BOARD AT ERB REVEALED TO US, THAT FUEL PUMP PRICES WAS SUPPOSED TO INCREASE FOR PETROL K24.89 AND ORDINARY DIESEL 22.22. THATS WHY WHEN YOU LOOK CLOSELY IN THIER STATEMENT THEY HAVE SCRAPPED OFF ORDINARY DIESEL GIVING AN EXCUSE OF INDENI REFINERY SO THAT THEY CAN SHIFT THE PROFITS FROM LOW SULPHUR TO PETROL. INFACT WHEN YOU LOOK CLOSELY ON THE INCREMENTAL DIFFERENCES THEY ARE JUST SHIFTING NUMBERS, A PROFIT OR LOSS HERE BEING BROUGHT ON THE OTHER SIDE AS A REDUCTION OR INCREASE. IN ACTUAL SENSE, PURELY PLAYING WITH NUMBERS.

BUT THE LOSS ON THE REVENUE SIDE, IS HUGE ON THE TAX PAYER MORE OR LESS TRANSLATING INTO A SUBSIDY FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES. PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK WITH IMF.

YESTERDAY AT NOON, SENIOR UPND CADRES GOT WIND OF THE INCREMENT AND STARTED BLOGGING ON UPND BLOGS THAT ERB WAS WORKING AGAINST THEM AND WAS GOING TO MAKE UPND LOSE KABWATA WHICH THEY HAVE ALREADY LOST, URGING THE POLITICAL DESK AT STATEHOUSE TO FORCE HIM TO CALL ERB TO FIND A WAY OF DROPPING THE PRICE, TO INCREASE IT PROPORTIONATELY NEXT MONTH MARCH IN THIER REVIEW.

SO FOR ZAMBIANS, ENJOY AND UTILIZE THIS POLITICAL REDUCTION THANKS TO THE KABWATA BY-ELECTION HEAT BUT BRACE YOURSELVES FOR TOUGHER TIMES AHEAD AS IMF AUSTERITY MEASURES DROWN US ALL BY JUNE. ITS GOOD THAT KABWATA HAS MADE THEM REALIZE THAT THEY HAVE TAKEN PEOPLE FOR GRANTED AND HAVE BECOME ARROGANT TOO SOON.

SO KABWATA PEOPLE IGNORE THE STUNT, ENJOY THE FUEL DROP THANKS TO YOU BUT DONT FORGET TO VOTE CLEMENT TEMBO YOUR OWN SON.

VoteGreenKABWATA

Issued;

Hon. R.M.NAKACINDA, MCC

1/02/22