KABWE CENTRAL MP DONATES 100 POCKETS OF CEMENT TOWARDS KAFULAMASE SDA CAMP SITE





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Chrizoster Phiri, yesterday made a significant contribution towards the construction of the Kafulamase SDA Camp Site, pledging 100 pockets of cement.





Speaking during the event where she was invited as Guest of Honour, Hon. Phiri emphasized the importance of supporting God’s work and uplifting places of worship. She noted that as Christians, it was important to reflect God’s blessings through tangible contributions towards the church.





“Our God as Christians is not a poor God, and we must replicate the blessings He has bestowed upon us towards the proper construction of His dwellings,” she said.





The lawmaker further highlighted that her gesture was made not only on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema but also in her personal capacity, stressing that true leadership is anchored on action rather than words.





“We are not in leadership for mere talks. We are in leadership to deliver, and action-orientedness is one of our core values. As such, the cement will be delivered on Tuesday for construction works to commence immediately,” she assured.





Hon. Phiri expressed her gratitude to the Kabwe Central SDA Church for according her the honour of gracing the occasion, describing it as a blessing to serve in the house of the Lord.





The donation was warmly received by the church, with members welcoming the move as a step towards ensuring that the Kafulamase SDA Camp Site becomes a reality.





The event coincided with the Sabbath, making it a spiritually uplifting day for the congregation and the community at large.



