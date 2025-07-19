KABWE DISTRICT PIONEERS INDUSTRIAL GROWTH AS CENTRAL PROVINCE EMERGES AS A KEY ECONOMIC HUB



Kabwe District Commissioner Mr. Lennox Shimwambwa Jr. has expressed pleasure over Kabwe and Central Province’s prominence as a vital hub for industrial development.





This transformation is supported by several key factors and recent developments, with increasing industrial activity marked by the establishment of factories and processing plants, he remarked.





Notable projects include the Chisamba Solar Plant, a 100 megawatt facility contributing to renewable energy production;





The Bayer Zambia Seed Processing Plant, enhancing agricultural productivity through efficient seed processing



The Great Life Tobacco Processing Plant, which adds value to local tobacco production.





The international drug company, dedicated to the production of antibiotic capsules and other essential medicines, addresses the critical healthcare needs in the region.





The Mulungushi Textile, once fully operational aims at processing cotton to bolster the textile industry.



The government targets an ambitious goal of achieving 6% of the country’s GDP, highlighting the vital role of these industries. Mr. Shimwambwa made these remarks in Kabwe yesterday during his tour of the Great Leaf processing plant to assess progress.





The District Commissioner emphasized that supportive leadership under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has been crucial in creating a conducive environment for business growth.





Over the past four years, President Hakainde Hichilema has proactively engaged with investors to attract partnerships and investment, initiatives aimed at job creation, expanding business opportunities, and driving economic benefits.



The influx of industries is intended not only to generate employment for the local population but also to enhance the country’s tax base-initiatives designed to foster substantial economic growth.



Furthermore, the District Commissioner in