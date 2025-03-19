KABWE SCHOOL CLOSURES SPARK OUTRAGE FROM TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTH CHAIRMAN



…it is a reminder of outdated practices where a high-ranking official’s visit disrupted education says Mukandila



Lusaka… Wednesday March 19, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Kabwe has been thrown into controversy following the government’s decision to close schools due to the President’s visit.





The move has been strongly condemned by TONSE Alliance National Youth Chairman, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, who described it as a “retrogressive move” that prioritizes political interests over the education of young people.



In a statement, Mukandila expressed his deep disappointment, stating that the closure of schools for political events was a reminder of outdated practices where high-ranking officials disrupted education.





He argued that such actions demonstrated that the government was more focused on consolidating power than on securing the future of the country’s youth.



He further emphasized that politicizing the education system was unacceptable and should be challenged.





Mukandila underscored that the decision not only disrupted learning but also violated students’ fundamental right to education.



He urged the government to reconsider its stance and explore alternative arrangements, such as scheduling the President’s visit during school holidays or ensuring that academic activities remained uninterrupted.





“We will continue to speak out against such retrogressive moves and demand that our leaders put the interests of young people first,” he asserted.



Mr. Mukandila also called on citizens to hold leaders accountable, stressing that it was their responsibility to ensure that the government prioritized the well-being and education of students.





He reassured young people that the TONSE Alliance would not allow what he described as an “irresponsible government” to infringe on their rights.



Outlining his demands, he urged leaders to prioritize education over politics, find alternative solutions that do not interfere with schooling, and respect students’ right to quality education.





He warned that the Alliance would not remain silent while the education system was compromised for political convenience.



“We demand action, and we demand it now,” he stated.