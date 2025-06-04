KABWE YOUTH DON MWENDA BACKS BILL 7, CHALLENGES CRITICS TO POINT OUT BAD CLAUSES





United Party for National Development (UPND) Kabwe-based youth, Hon. Don Mwenda, says Zambians have the right to submit their views towards a people-driven constitutional amendment bill by pointing out clauses or sections with which they are not comfortable with.





Mr. Mwenda notes that citizens and other stakeholders should not merely criticize Bill 7 without specifying parts of the proposed bill they feel should be amended during the ongoing consultations.





He believes that there is no better time to amend the constitution, as citizens will always find excuses to criticize the process. The right approach, he says, is for people to make submissions.





“As a young person, I strongly support the bill because it will address many challenges the country has been facing, such as issues with costly by-elections, which will be done away with,” Mr. Mwenda notes.





The Kabwe youth, who is also aspiring to contest the Kabwe Central parliamentary seat, emphasizes the need for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the law-making process.





Mr. Mwenda says he has been advocating for an all-inclusive constituency office for Kabwe Central, as the current one is not accessible to persons with disabilities due to its location in a building that requires the use of staircases and lacks an elevator.