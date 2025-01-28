KACHASU ADDICT TAKES INSULTS TO THE POLICE STATION



AFTER a Lusaka magistrate withdrew an assault case against a woman accused of threatening to hit her mother with an iron bar, the suspect allegedly later went to a police station in drunken state and started insulting.





It is alleged that Jane Chilando also bragged that she had been released from remand after the case against her was withdrawn.



Zambia Daily Mail has learnt that Chilando, a self confessed addict of kachasu and a resident of John Laing, is also reportedly upset that her mother dragged her to court over her delinquency.





Two weeks ago, Chilando was before Lusaka magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa charged with threatening violence.



The 36-year-old mother of f ive was accused of threatening to hit her mother, Martha Bwalya, 63, with an iron bar.



But when the case was called, Ms Bwalya, while carrying Jane’s four-month-old infant, informed the court that she wanted to withdraw the case.





She said she had forgiven her daughter so that the accused can fend for her children.



Ms Bwalya, of John Laing, shared how Chilando would leave her five children with her, opting to go drinking.

She said her wayward daughter would often refuse to breastfeed her infant at one month.





Magistrate Chilangwa, who noted Chilando’s unrepentant disposition, had adjourned the case to a later date to explore alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and involvement of social welfare services.





But the Zambia Daily Mail has learnt that after the case was later withdrawn recently, Jane went to the police station where she had been apprehended from to brag about her release.





IN PICTURE: Ms Bwalya was two weeks ago captured outside the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court carrying a four months-old infant for her daughter, after she testified against Jane, whom she had dragged to court for threatening to beat her with an iron bar



ZDM