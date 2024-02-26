Kafue MP loses son in tragic road accident

A DARK cloud has befallen the University of Zambia and Kafue district following the death of a young vibrant youth, Ronnie Chinyama, who passed away last Friday following a road traffic accident.

Chinyama, the son of Kafue member of Parliament, Mirriam Chonya, was in his fourth year pursuing a degree in Business Management at UNZA.

His life was cut short on Friday near filling a station at UNZA on the Great East Road, just four days after celebrating his birthday.

Chinyama’s demise was announced through the Kafue constituency office Facebook page and various media platforms, including that of the University of Zambia Student Union, who expressed their grief of his sudden death.

The deceased was a resident of Kafue district, he completed his high school at Kafue Secondary School and graduated from Evelyn Hone College in 2016 before joining the University of Zambia.

He has left behind a daughter.

His mother, Chonya, expressed her grief through her Facebook page writing: “Ronnie my dear son! I miss you already.” As his funeral gathering has is currently being held at her residence in Greenfield.

And UNZA Student Union described him as a man with a vibrant spirit, one that was dedicated to his studies and whose warm interactions with fellow students will forever be remembered.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies go out to Ronnie’s family during this unimaginably difficult time. May they find strength, comfort, and solace in their cherished memories of Ronnie.”

"He leaves behind an indelible mark on our hearts, and his absence will be felt deeply by all who knew him," stated part of the post.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

