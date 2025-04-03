KAFUE RIVER STILL POLLUTED – GOVERNMENT



GOVERNMENT has confirmed that pollution in the Kafue River remains heavily polluted following the spill of acid and heavy metals from a broken tailings dam at Sino Metals Leach Zambia Ltd in Kalulushi.





Fisheries and Livestock Minister Peter Kapala said the spillage which occurred on 18th February 2025 has caused extensive damage to aquatic life, disrupted livelihoods and continues to pose a serious public health risk.





Kapala described the situation as an ecological disaster that threatens the river’s role as a vital source of food and income for over 300,000 households dependent on fisheries.





He revealed that government scientists from the Central Veterinary Research Institute (CVRI) and the University of Zambia’s School of Veterinary Medicine have confirmed that heavy metal contamination in the river has exceeded safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).





The Minister stated that the findings indicate severe pollution which has resulted in mass fish deaths and unsafe water conditions.



Government has since intensified monitoring efforts along the Kafue River to track metal concentrations and toxicity levels.





Fishing activities in affected areas have been suspended until authorities can confirm that the fish is safe for consumption.



“Efforts are also underway to restore the river’s ecosystem, including plans for fish restocking and the implementation of biosecurity protocols to prevent further environmental degradation,” said Kapala.





The Department of Fisheries in collaboration with various partners has developed a research proposal aimed at periodically assessing contamination levels in the river, its sediments and fish populations.



Kapala called on both local and international partners to support this initiative and noted the need for financial and technical resources to conduct long-term environmental assessments.





Residents along the Kafue River, particularly in Central and Copperbelt provinces have been urged to adhere to precautionary measures set by health and environmental authorities.



Kapala advised communities to refrain from consuming fish from the river until comprehensive tests confirm its safety.





He also encouraged the public to report any unusual occurrences, such as mass fish deaths or changes in water quality to the nearest government office.





Government assured the nation of its commitment to protecting aquatic ecosystems, ensuring food security and safeguarding the livelihoods of those dependent on fisheries.





He added that authorities will continue to provide regular updates as further investigations unfold.