THE PRESIDENT CANNOT BE CARELESS – KAFWAYA

….as he stressed the need for the Head of State to be guided in what he says

Lusaka… Monday, January 16, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya has advised President Hakainde Hichilema not to be careless in what he says.

Hon Kafwaya said when he featured on Radio Christian Voice that everything that the President says must be guided.

He wondered how a President could be misled by a board chairperson for ZESCO who he referred to as “a person so low” regarding governance issues.

The Lunte Member of Parliament said the President must be guided in whatever he says.

“The President cannot be careless… Did you hear the Board Chairperson for ZESCO saying we misled the President? Who is s board chair to go and speak into the President? Who appoints the board chair? How does a board chair bypass the Minister to go and speak with the president? Why should a President listen to a board chair when he has a minister?” He wondered.

“You allow a person so low, a board chair is a person so low in governance… to go and mislead the President, where did he gain the access to mislead the President? How does a board chair who is appointed by the minister gain access to the President?”

The Lunte Lawmaker said the said board chairperson would have been fired if he was the minister.

“If I were your minister, I would fire you immediately without apology. That guy would not have been a board chair if I was a minister. Wabasangile kwisa ba President? Who gave you authority to mislead the President?” he questioned.

Hon Kafwaya complained against the many contradictory statements made regarding the water levels in Kariba and the load shedding issue in general.

He said he would handle the governance of the country differently if he was Republican President.

“The President told the country that this Kariba thing is leaking, board chair comes and tells you no its not leaking, the minister says load shedding yalatampa , some CEO says there will be no load shedding, the President just the other month says we have ended load shedding, one guy says the PF drunk all the water in Kariba. They finished the water, and this guy speaks for the President. Whatever he says belongs to the President,” he said.

“All that is embarrassing President Hichilema. You’re in massive problems as a government if you can’t stick to your lane. These things I assure you, they can’t happen in my administration. With the entire cabinet supporting me, I should be able to make sensible decisions. I should be able to speak to the people on matters that affect them in a good way.”