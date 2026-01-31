KAFWAYA’S REVISIONISM WON’T HIDE THE REAL AGENDA – PF WAS SABOTAGED, NOT FAILED BY ITS LEADERSHIP
Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya’s lengthy lecture on PF’s challenges is a classic case of political hypocrisy mixed with selective amnesia.
While he pretends to sympathise with PF members, he carefully avoids mentioning the elephant in the room — the systematic interference, manipulation and weaponisation of state institutions aimed at destroying the Patriotic Front.
PF was not destroyed by its leadership.
PF was deliberately destabilised.
To suggest that the party collapsed on its own is an insult to the intelligence of Zambians who have witnessed:
• Illegal recognition of rogue leadership by the Speaker
• Court injunctions selectively applied
• Government silence when PF was hijacked
• Open protection of splinter factions
Hon. Miles Sampa’s so-called “conference” did not happen in a vacuum. It happened in an environment where law enforcement and state machinery conveniently looked the other way.
If this was mere “leadership failure,” why was one faction instantly recognised while the legitimate one was blocked at every turn?
Why were party processes frustrated through courts the moment PF attempted to reorganise?
That is not failure.
That is sabotage.
Hon. Kafwaya also twists the return of late President Edgar Lungu to active politics to suit his storyline. President Lungu did not return because of incompetence of PF leadership — he returned because democracy itself was under threat and PF was under siege.
He returned to defend the party and the people from a hostile political environment.
And history proved him right.
On the matter of injunctions, let it be clear:
It is not PF leadership fighting PF.
It is politically sponsored factions being used as tools to cripple the main opposition.
Hon. Chabinga’s circus — from illegal appointments to self-declaration as president — is the clearest evidence of external engineering, not organic party confusion.
To now blame PF leaders for refusing to bow to an imposed structure is dishonest.
As for conferences, how does one hold a democratic convention when:
• Party offices are locked
• Leaders are restrained by court orders
• Party identity is frozen
Is Hon. Kafwaya suggesting PF should violate court orders just to please commentators?
PF has remained lawful, disciplined and committed to constitutionalism — unlike those benefiting from chaos.
The so-called “elders’ advice” was not rejected. It was made impossible to implement because PF was legally suffocated.
One cannot run a race with both legs tied and then be accused of refusing to move.
Let us be clear:
PF members have not abandoned the party.
PF structures have not collapsed.
PF remains the strongest opposition force in Zambia.
What has happened is a calculated attempt to weaken PF ahead of elections.
Those now singing songs of “leadership failure” are either beneficiaries of this scheme or useful cheerleaders.
PF will not be lectured by those who watched silently — or applauded — as the party was undermined.
History will judge harshly those who dressed political sabotage as concern.
PF is rebuilding.
PF is standing firm.
PF will rise stronger.
No amount of propaganda will erase the will of the people.
The points brought out are mere assertion.
1. The speakers recignition of PF leaders is not at a whim but bases on court decision. The courts recognised that the leaders led the party coupled by the documentation filed with the Registrar of societies.
2.the notion that during a match. After the referee blows the whistle, players should continue playing the match. Is the kind of flawed thinking of the writer. An injuction lets all parties pause. This maybe to the detrament of the Party, this is why when cause of action is chosen. Choose one that be benefical to the greater picture that is common to you all.
3. Government is silent in all this. What do you want government to do? If anything Government is speaking through its institutions aka Registrar of Societies and the courrs of law. Are these not government?? You seem to have a misconcieved notion of Government and get the “One Party State Notion” out your head. This regime has said it will lead by rule of law and ensure that institions of goevernment are restored to function the way they should. Something that you as a Party eroded.
You want the Head of State to get involved? Or a Minister? How? So that you marr the obhectivity in the whole issue? Already you have been insinuating the Speaker and the President has had a hand in this matter. And in the Speakers case is beyond what I state in point 1. Warped outlook, an inability to be oojective has landed you ba PF in this mess. Always seeeking to circumvent the rules and think rules, laws and regulations dont apply to you and they are a waste of time.
4. Your suggestion that law enforcement is looking the otherway. If the Police are looking the otherway. The Police compliants commission is there if the are not acting on an assertion that you have reported. In rhe case of the Courts the Judical Complaints commission is there if the appropreiate report is filed. Ba PF you are just an indisciplined lot. Accustomed to having your what you want the way you want forgetting that what you want is subject to law.
This notion that everyone owes you your existance is a fallacy. You owed Zambians what you and Sata lied that it was tenable. More money in your pocket by depleting safety guards that protected the state and Zambians from its indebtness. You went on a borrowing spree and treated that money like it was yours. You still have the notion that Government and party are one. Yet not. The Party in power selects members or people to form cabinet. And Cabinet is not government they mere lead policy direction in Government the real heads of government institutions are the civil servants. They ensure that the policy direction is in line with the law policy and procedure. Amendments and precedence are ways you can change the law and in turn procedure. But this is where a strong Opposution is there to ensure bias and abuse is allowed. Instead all you do is make noise. Detract and deflect not the vantage of the Zambian people to stroke your egos, to serve yourselves and to line your pockets….
Get your house in order. Either your party rules and policies are warped. Skewed to protect and enbolzen individuals and not the greater good of the institution and Zambians at large. Kabimba is to blame for that…or maybe it was further amended after he left and Sata died. But too much power rest in individual and power corrupts as they say.
If Mr. Miles Sampa played such a critical role in destabilising PF, why has PF welcomed him back into their ranks and rewarded him with the post of Deputy Secretary General? I mean, who rewards a wrecking ball?
The reasoning in PF is beyond the pale.