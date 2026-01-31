KAFWAYA’S REVISIONISM WON’T HIDE THE REAL AGENDA – PF WAS SABOTAGED, NOT FAILED BY ITS LEADERSHIP

Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya’s lengthy lecture on PF’s challenges is a classic case of political hypocrisy mixed with selective amnesia.



While he pretends to sympathise with PF members, he carefully avoids mentioning the elephant in the room — the systematic interference, manipulation and weaponisation of state institutions aimed at destroying the Patriotic Front.



PF was not destroyed by its leadership.

PF was deliberately destabilised.

To suggest that the party collapsed on its own is an insult to the intelligence of Zambians who have witnessed:



• Illegal recognition of rogue leadership by the Speaker

• Court injunctions selectively applied

• Government silence when PF was hijacked

• Open protection of splinter factions

Hon. Miles Sampa’s so-called “conference” did not happen in a vacuum. It happened in an environment where law enforcement and state machinery conveniently looked the other way.



If this was mere “leadership failure,” why was one faction instantly recognised while the legitimate one was blocked at every turn?



Why were party processes frustrated through courts the moment PF attempted to reorganise?

That is not failure.

That is sabotage.



Hon. Kafwaya also twists the return of late President Edgar Lungu to active politics to suit his storyline. President Lungu did not return because of incompetence of PF leadership — he returned because democracy itself was under threat and PF was under siege.



He returned to defend the party and the people from a hostile political environment.

And history proved him right.

On the matter of injunctions, let it be clear:

It is not PF leadership fighting PF.

It is politically sponsored factions being used as tools to cripple the main opposition.



Hon. Chabinga’s circus — from illegal appointments to self-declaration as president — is the clearest evidence of external engineering, not organic party confusion.



To now blame PF leaders for refusing to bow to an imposed structure is dishonest.

As for conferences, how does one hold a democratic convention when:



• Party offices are locked

• Leaders are restrained by court orders

• Party identity is frozen

Is Hon. Kafwaya suggesting PF should violate court orders just to please commentators?



PF has remained lawful, disciplined and committed to constitutionalism — unlike those benefiting from chaos.

The so-called “elders’ advice” was not rejected. It was made impossible to implement because PF was legally suffocated.



One cannot run a race with both legs tied and then be accused of refusing to move.

Let us be clear:



PF members have not abandoned the party.

PF structures have not collapsed.

PF remains the strongest opposition force in Zambia.

What has happened is a calculated attempt to weaken PF ahead of elections.



Those now singing songs of “leadership failure” are either beneficiaries of this scheme or useful cheerleaders.

PF will not be lectured by those who watched silently — or applauded — as the party was undermined.



History will judge harshly those who dressed political sabotage as concern.

PF is rebuilding.

PF is standing firm.

PF will rise stronger.

No amount of propaganda will erase the will of the people.