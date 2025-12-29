Kai Cenat Tears Apart After His Girlfriend, Gigi, Cheated On Him With NBA Young Boy

Arguably, one of the biggest streamers in America, Kai Cenat, has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend after he found out there is another man in the picture.

Kai recently opened up about how he almost got depressed due to how big his dreams are.

He advised his followers to take their mental health seriously and also open up to people they trust when there is the need to.

During his speech, he never mentioned his girlfriend or relationship matters, but it seems that was also part of the problem, and he wanted to conceal that.

Cenat uploaded a video on his Snapchat, wailing after finding out there is another man in the picture, so he cannot continue his romantic relationship with Gigi.

They showed the public their relationship in December 2024, and barely a year later, Kai and Gigi had gone their separate ways on December 27, 2025, amid cheating allegations.

He opened up via Snapchat that his woman is having another man. The rumours circulating are that Gigi is secretly dating American Rapper, NBA Youngboy.

Kai Cenat posted a Snapchat story of him crying after being cheating on by Gigi with Nba Youngboy…💔 pic.twitter.com/DgqAgb4Lxb — Zenxzz (@Zenxzz__) December 28, 2025

Gabrielle Alayah, also known as Gigi, is a social media influencer with some great numbers as well.

The two met in Manhattan, New York, and their first date was at a movie theatre.

She appeared on Kai’s stream on December 24, 2024, and surprised him in a Spider-Man outfit on his 23rd birthday.

According to Kai Cenat, he might never be in love again.