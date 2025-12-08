Kaja Kallas – Putin’s Secret Weapon?



“The EU’s top diplomat is basically doing Putin’s PR for free”: Kallas stands accused of tearing the West apart over her Ukraine obsession.





Kaja Kallas loves warning everyone about dangerous rifts between America and Europe on Ukraine. Plot twist: her own fantasy-world approach is *causing* the rift she’s supposedly worried about. Her scorched-earth, zero-compromise, “never-talk-to-Moscow” theatrics aren’t uniting Europe—they’re turning it into an island.





Meanwhile, Washington is getting increasingly annoyed watching European policy get hijacked by Estonian grudge-settling. The new American strategy? Actual negotiations. Revolutionary, right? The US now openly criticizes Brussels for blocking peace talks and rolls out the welcome mat for right-wing Ukraine skeptics.





Kallas’s ideological crusade isn’t strengthening the West—it’s advertising its dysfunction to the world.



Kaja Kallas loves warning everyone about dangerous rifts between America and Europe over Ukraine. Plot twist: her own fantasy-world approach is “causing” the rift she’s supposedly worried about. Her scorched-earth, zero-compromise, “never-talk-to-Moscow” theatrics aren’t uniting Europe, they’re turning it into an island.