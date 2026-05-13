KAKUBO WINS ALL WARD ELECTIONS IN KAPIRI WEST CONSTITUENCY



Results from all wards were reportedly submitted to the district at midnight, showing former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo leading the race.





However, other aspiring candidates have cried foul over the manner in which the elections were conducted in the wards.

A source within United Party for National Development has revealed that there were no official gatherings held in the wards, and no one reportedly saw a ballot box in any ward.





According to the source, voting allegedly started at exactly 21:00 hours and was conducted mainly through phone calls. Ward officials were allegedly asked to choose candidates while in their homes instead of gathering at designated voting centers..





Some candidates and party officials have complained about the voting system that was used during the ward elections last night.



12/05/2026

Kapiri whistleblower