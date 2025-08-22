KALABA CAN’T BE GIANT WITH 3 VOTES IN BY-ELECTIONS – MUHABI





Zambia We Want spokesperson Muhabi Lungu says he does not believe in conjecture, wondering why Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba and his party have been getting 3 votes in some by-elections if he claims to be a political giant.





In an interview yesterday in Lusaka, Lungu said 10 key opposition parties, including the top five in the 2021 general elections, with the exception of CF, have been meeting to strategise on how to work together.





Asked on his statement that President Hakainde Hichilema benefited from splits in MMD, and why Kalaba or any other could not benefit from the wrangles in the main opposition PF, Lungu responded: “On what basis given the fact that he (Kalaba) got O.



