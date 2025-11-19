KALABA CONDEMNS ATTACK AND ABDUCTION OF GIVEN LUBINDA

KALABA CONDEMNS THE BRUTAL ATTACK AND ABDUCTION OF GIVEN LUBINDA



… says today’s attack represents a dangerous and unacceptable shift in the country’s political culture.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER, 19, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba has strongly condemned the brutal attack and abduction of Patriotic Front (PF) Acting president Given Lubinda in Kabwe today at the hands of suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.





Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles that todays attack is not only disturbing but represents a dangerous and unacceptable shift in the country’s political culture.



He said if left unchecked, this emerging pattern of intimidation, violence, and lawlessness risks taking root in the country, threatening the democratic values which have been protected for decades.





“This new culture whether of abductions, harassment, or intimidation must be nipped in the bud immediately, for it tarnishes Zambia’s image in the eyes of the international community and undermines our long-standing reputation as a beacon of peace and democracy in the region. I call upon the UPND leadership to publicly and decisively denounce all acts of political violence and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book, regardless of their political affiliation,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“This violence must stop now. It has the potential to further escalate an already charged political environment, risking chaos and instability as the nation heads toward next year’s general elections. Zambia has, for decades, been celebrated for its peaceful and orderly transitions of power, a legacy admired both regionally and globally. This impeccable record built through the collective commitment of generations should not be sacrificed by anyone for political expediency,” he said.





The CF leader has since called on all political actors, law-enforcement agencies, civil-society organisations, and citizens to uphold the rule of law, preserve peace, and defend our democracy.





“Zambia belongs to all of us, and we must not allow violence to define our political future,” he said.



