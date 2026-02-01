Kalaba humbles self, now wants to work with PF, reveals Kapata



GIVEN Lubinda-led PF national chairperson Jean Kapata has revealed that the over confident Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba is ready to work with the PF but only after the former ruling party elects its official leader at the upcoming convention.





Speaking during the signing ceremony for new Tonse Alliance partners last evening, Kapata said Kalaba personally called her to deliver a message of support and encouragement for opposition unity.





“I was very happy when I received a call from Honourable Harry Kalaba,” Kapata said.



“He told me, ‘Please, make sure you come up with a leader. Do your convention. Immediately after the convention, we are on board.’ That was his message.”





Kapata said Kalaba made it clear that he does not want to fight over who becomes president of the alliance, but would rather see the opposition unite behind one candidate chosen through proper processes.





“He said, ‘We don’t want to fight over the issue of presidency. Let us meet together and come up with one leader.’ That was the message coming from Kalabahis,” Kapata said.





Meanwhile, Kapata blasted those promoting an entity calling itself the ECL/PF Movement saying there is only one PF in existence and it is the same one that the late president Edgar Lungu left behind.



She said some individuals are now fabricating fake movements to mislead the public.





“There has never been anything called the ECL/PF Movement,” Kapata said.



“Please respect President Edgar Chagwa Lungu even in his death. Don’t pretend to lead something he never formed. People know exactly where Edgar left the instruments of power.”





Kapata insisted that Lungu left Given Lubinda as acting PF president and chairperson of the Tonse Alliance, and that position only changes after the upcoming PF general conference scheduled for February.





“Until we go to the convention, the one who remains leader is Honourable Given Lubinda, nobody else,” she declared.





She said the PF, as the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance, recognises only one alliance chairperson, Lubinda and that any parallel structures are nothing but attempts to sow confusion.



Kalemba February 1, 2026