Kalaba Pokes Holes, But Zambia is Moving

The Citizens First Party, led by Harry Kalaba, has released a statement on President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament. It describes the speech as “long on self-praise but short on addressing the real hardships that ordinary Zambians are facing today.” The line is political theatre but it taps into genuine frustrations that load shedding and high prices have created in homes and businesses.





Still, facts matter. The President’s address listed verifiable gains. Economic growth has averaged 5.2 percent since 2021, compared to 1.5 percent under the previous administration. Over 92 percent of Zambia’s external debt has been restructured, freeing fiscal space. Maize production rose to a record 3.7 million tonnes, and more children are in school under the free education policy. Citizens First may dismiss these as “commendable on paper,” but they are tangible shifts that mark a different trajectory.





Kalaba’s party insists, “a true consolidation of gains must be reflected in the lives of citizens.” That is fair. Development is judged not just by numbers but by daily experience. The challenge for government is to translate national achievements into household relief. Energy shortages, price spikes, and unemployment remain the sharp edges of everyday life.





On governance, CF argued that the promises “ring hollow” when citizens see selective justice and slow service delivery. Yet here again, there is nuance. The fight against corruption has led to high-profile prosecutions across the political divide, while decentralisation through the enhanced Constituency Development Fund has pushed more resources to the grassroots. Whether delivery is fast enough is a legitimate debate, but to suggest nothing is happening risks ignoring visible progress.





Kalaba’s emphasis on “people-centred economic transformation” mirrors a sentiment shared by many Zambians. The real issue is not whether government has moved, but whether it has moved fast and wide enough. Citizens First, like other opposition parties, is capitalising on the lag between reform and relief.





The truth sits between the two narratives. Yes, Zambia is moving forward. Growth is stronger, debt is lighter, schools and clinics are expanding. But yes too, there is still work to do to ensure that progress reaches the ordinary citizen quickly and visibly. Both truths can exist in one sentence.





As 2026 nears, the contest will not be about who lists the longest achievements or sharpest criticisms, but about who convinces Zambians that they can close the gap between national progress and personal relief. That is the political battleground where both government and opposition will be judged.





