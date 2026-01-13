KALABA PREDICTS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND UPND’S 2026 DEFEAT



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba Has Predicted That President Hakainde Hichilema And The Ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) Will Lose The August 12, 2026, General Elections.





Speaking On 5 Fm Radio, The Former Foreign Affairs Minister Cited His 2021 Prophecy That The Patriotic Front (PF) Would Lose Power, Which He Says Was Fulfilled Through Divine Intervention.





He Argued That Those Doubting His Latest Prediction Should Revisit His Earlier Statements To Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.





Mr. Kalaba Also Declared His Intention To Run For President In 2026, Inviting PF Members To Join His Citizens First Party Amid Ongoing Internal Disputes And Factionalism Within The Ruling Party.





He Revealed That The Party’s Main Goal Is To Remove The Current UPND Administration, Promising To End Load‑Shedding And Improve The Cost Of Living For Zambians.

