KALABA PROMISES UNIVERSAL LAND OWNERSHIP AS CHAWAMA HEADS TO BY-ELECTIONS .





Citizens First (CF) Party President Harry Kalaba says a CF-led government would ensure that every Zambian owns land, describing land ownership as a key tool for economic empowerment.





Mr. Kalaba was speaking to thousands of residents in Chawama on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Thursday’s Parliamentary Constituency by-elections.





He said Zambians should not only end up owning National Registration Cards (NRCs) or voters’ cards, but must also be empowered through access to land.





He argued that land ownership would enable citizens to invest, build homes, and secure their economic future.





Chawama Constituency goes to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Member of Parliament. The Citizens First Party is fielding Mr. Davison Mulenga as its candidate.





Mr. Mulenga is a former Northern Province Permanent Secretary, former Lusaka District Commissioner, former Deputy Mayor of Lusaka City Council, and former Ward Councillor for Chawama Constituency.





The by-election has attracted significant attention, with political parties intensifying campaigns ahead of voting day.