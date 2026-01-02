Kalaba stands with Bishop Banda over dubious Hilux gift



OPPOSITION Citizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba who has strong roots in the PF says his party will stand in solidarity with anti-government Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda.





The opposition clergyman is due to appear for interrogations before the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday over a Toyota Hilux he dubiously received from the fallen PF while in power.





Although DEC grabbed the Hilux from Bishop Banda back in 2023, the commission announced yesterday that they had few questions for him on Monday.





The commission urged the Bishop not to create drama and report to headquarters alone.



But Kalaba who feels the Bishop needs company come Monday.





Despite having no parliamentary or local government representation, Kalaba who emerged third in the 2021 elections with slightly over 24,000 votes announced that; “The CF stands with ArchBishop Alick Banda and the Catholic Church and will escort His Grace to the DEC on Monday”.





Besides Kalaba, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has also indicated that he will walk with Bishop Banda on Monday and has since urged Catholics and Zambians of good will to do the same.



Kalemba January 2, 2026