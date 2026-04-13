KALABA TO LEAD COUNTRYWIDE PEACEFUL CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE

By KBN TV Staff Reporter

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has given Government upto Friday this week to correct the outrageous anomalies, including halting secret Police recruitments and revoking appointment of another cadre to the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Kalaba told the nation during a KBN TV’s live Daylight Breakfast Show this morning that failure to comply with these and many other demands, his party will proceed to organise countrywide peaceful civil disobedience.

Last week, Kalaba wrote to the African Union accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of engaging in activities that threaten to undermine Zambia’s longstanding democratic tradition, highlighting fears that the forthcoming elections scheduled for August 13, 2026, may not meet the standards of credibility, transparency, and fairness.

The CF leader, considered to be one of the most potent front-runners in the coming elections, has requested the AU for urgent intervention to:

Dispatch an urgent fact-finding or observer mission to Zambia.

Engage President Hakainde Hichilema, on the need to safeguard electoral integrity.

Encourage measures to restore public confidence in the independence of the Electoral Commission; and

Urge reconsideration for reversal of the recent commissioner appointment

Citizen’s whispers across the country are increasingly becoming louder about the dissatisfaction of Mr. Hichilema’s perceived misrule, heavy handedness and lack of respect for the rule of law as well as the shrinking democratic space.