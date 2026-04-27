KALABA URGES MPs TO REJECT ELECTORAL BILL



Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has appealed to Parliament to reject the Electoral Process (Amendment) Bill No. 44 of 2026.





He argued that introducing new rules just before campaigns begin risks destabilising the democratic process.



“We understand the desperation but this is not the right time,” he said.





Mr Kalaba warned that the measure could dilute openness, distort fair representation, and weaken public trust in elections.





He raised concern over the lack of pre-listed PR candidates, saying it creates constitutional confusion and reduces voter clarity.





Mr Kalaba opposed the use of national presidential vote totals to allocate council seats, insisting that citizens should directly select their representatives.





He also criticised the introduction of new requirements for mayors and council chairpersons, such as tax clearance, and revealed that party lawyers intend to challenge these provisions.