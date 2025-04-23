KALABA VOWS TO SEND HH INTO RETIREMENT COME 2026…as CF parts ways with UKA



By Patricia Chilambikwa



Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has officially parted ways with the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, the CF President said that his party has resolved to engage more with Zambians and other progressive alliances.



Mr. Kalaba revealed that the Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, Sean Tembo, visited him yesterday at the directive of former President Edgar Lungu who wants him to join the TONSE Alliance.



Mr Kalaba notes that he has decided to leave UKA because as a party, they want to explore broader groupings and alliances in the nation.



Meanwhile, the CF leader has also vowed to send President Hakainde Hichilema into retirement in the 2026 general elections.



For more on this and other exciting stories, watch our main evening news at 19:30hrs.