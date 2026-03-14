KALABA WELCOMES BISHOP EDDIE CHOMBA TO CITIZENS FIRST





The Harry Kalaba-led Citizens First Party has continued to attract political heavyweights who are hoping to become party of the next administration after the August 13 elections.





Today, Bishop Eddie Chomba, becomes the latest figure to officially join CF.



Bishop Chomba, a clergyman and politician, who served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection under the former ruling party, Patriotic Front, brings both experience and charisma to the CF team.





In welcoming the new team member, President Kalaba said “we are on our way to forming government after the August 13th elections and we are happy to work with nationalists who are serious about liberating Zambia from 5 years of backwardness and politics of regression under the UPND.”





Mr. Kalaba urged more citizens across the length and breadth of the nation to quickly jump on board to be part of the next government this August.