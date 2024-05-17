KALABA WELCOMES MOVE TO APPOINT EX – VEEPS AS SPECIAL ENVOYS

… asks President Hichilema to present this decision to parliament to avoid repercussions in future as was the case with former ministers who were asked to refund their salaries.

LUSAKA,FRIDAY, MAY 17, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s move to appoint former Republican Vice Presidents as his special envoys.

Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles that it is high time Government started taking care of those who served the country by holding the office of Vice President.

Mr. Kalaba however advised President Hichilema to present his decision before Parliament and ensure that the issue of benefits accruing to the former Vice Presidents does not result in them being called to pay back to the state as was the case for the former ministers who had to refund their salaries.

The Former Foreign Affairs Minister also said the terms of accruing these benefits should also be clear just like it is for the Office of the former Republican President

” I welcome the support that President Hakainde Hichilema is providing to our former Vice Presidents through government’s engagement of former Vice Presidents as Special Envoys. Indeed it is about time our government started taking care of those who have served the country by holding the office of Vice President,” Mr. Kalaba said.

The CF leader also noted and observed that the “special envoy appointments” and functional missions seems to work and favour the two former Vice Presidents Mr. Enock Kavindele and Dr Nevers Mumba, who coincidentally have been issuing statements that akin to them being card carrying members of the UPND.

” If they are special envoys and earning 80% of an Incumbent Vice Presidents salary, should they be this active in politics? The other issue of concern is that today this country has more than two surviving former Vice Presidents, is their any reason why former Vice President Kavindele and Former Vice President Mumba are the only beneficiaries of near “stately” treatment?,” Mr. Kalaba asked.

“Furthermore Dr Nevers Mumba is still president of the MMD. Should he be getting these benefits which are clearly Vice President’s benefits masked as Special Envoy when he is still active in politics? If that is the case why has government withdrawn the benefits that are due to former President Lungu?,”.

Mr. Kalaba says the Citizens First party demands an all inclusive, impartial and more comprehensively well harmonized approach to the award of benefits.

“… and we call that the same be extended to some other leaders who do not enjoy any benefits besides having served this nation with honor and distinction,” he said.