KALABA’S CF, PF AND SP SUFFER SETBACK AS THEIR MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND IN NALIKWANDA – MULEMWA



25/8/24



Hundreds of opposition party members ditched Kalaba’s CF, PF and SP and defected to the mighty UPND at a colourful well attended event held in Lukalanya Ward in Nalikwanda Constituency this afternoon.



The entire PF Litawa Ward Committee led by Ward Chairman Samuel Mutanuka and Constituency Secretary Mubita and CF Lukalanya Ward officials joined the ruling party and were warmly received by the Provincial Chairman Hon Kapelwa Mbangweta, who together with his entourage that included Nalikwanda area MP Hon Simunji Simwinji, Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi, and District Chairman Lishomwa joined in the “Zambia Forward” community song and dance.



The visibly happy Provincial Chairman told the gathering that President Hakainde Hichilema is a visionary leader, who has achieved a lot in the three years he has been in power, compared to past administrations who did little or nothing for Western Province.

He further reminded the cheering crowd that even what seemed impossible for past administrations like the Lusaka/Mongu road and many other roads are being worked on because the President means well for Western Province.



Meanwhile area MP Hon Simunji Simunji expressed gratitude to the the New Dawn Administration for the measures taken to ensure that no one dies of hunger in Nalikwanda as a result of the drought.



Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi told the crowd not to be swayed by opposition rhetorical utterances as they don’t mean well for the people of Western Province as all they do is criticize government even on free education, while District Chairman Lishomwa urged the people of Nalikwanda to remain resolute in defending President Hichilema whose desire is to develop Western Province.



Speaking on behalf of the defectors former CF Lukalanya Ward Chairman Morris Chipipa said he quit the opposition CF party after realizing that President Hichilema was committed to the wellbeing of citizens, going by the development taking place in many parts of Western Province, while former PF Lukalanya Ward Chairlady

Mwitumwa Kalaluka said she was very happy with the doubled social cash transfer and rapid drought relief food programs.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.