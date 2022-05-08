KALENGO TO RETIRE FROM FOOTBALL TODAY

LEGEND of Zambian football Winston Kalengo will today retire from his long successful career of goals and titles when his side Zesco United host Zanaco in the closing match of the 2021/22 season to be played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“Winston Kalengo will be retiring, and his focus will primarily be on getting his coaching badges. Oburu is in our plans because he did very well in the few games he featured before getting an injury,” Zesco head coach Numba Mumamba said.