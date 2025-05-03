KALOBWE HITS BACK AT NKANDU, LABELS UPND GOVT ‘ARROGANT AND HYPOCRITICAL’



Lusaka… Friday May 2, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) Central Committee member Fletcher Kalobwe has described Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu’s remarks against Dr Fred M’membe as “laughable and hypocritical,” condemning the UPND government for ignoring the cries of Zambians while engaging in personal attacks to deflect from its failures.



In a statement issued earlier today, Kalobwe said it was ironic for Hon Nkandu to label Dr M’membe arrogant, when, the UPND regime itself had exhibited “the highest levels of arrogance” by turning a deaf ear to the challenges facing ordinary citizens.



“It’s the height of hypocrisy for a government that has consistently disregarded the voices of Zambians to accuse others of arrogance,” Kalobwe charged.



“The people are crying, the cost of living is through the roof, youths are grappling with unemployment, and all we get from leaders like Nkandu are personal attacks meant to distract from their incompetence.”



Mr Kalobwe said the UPND administration had demonstrated “callous disregard” for the welfare of Zambians, citing the rising cost of essential goods and lack of economic opportunities.



“The true face of arrogance is a government that refuses to listen to its people,” he said. “Dr M’membe has always stood with the people. That’s not arrogance – that’s leadership.”



He challenged Hon Nkandu, in his capacity as Minister of Youth and Sports, to spend less time defending government missteps and more time addressing the challenges facing the country’s young people.



“Instead of name-calling, Nkandu should be at the forefront of championing youth empowerment and responding to the issues affecting millions of young Zambians,” said Kalobwe.



He accused the UPND of being out of touch with the electorate and called on Zambians to demand better.



“This government is more concerned with protecting its image than improving people’s lives. But the people are watching, and they’re tired. Twacula pafula,” Kalobwe declared.



He affirmed the Socialist Party’s commitment to continue speaking for the voiceless and holding those in power accountable.



“We will not be silenced. The Socialist Party will continue to stand with the people and speak truth to power,” he said.