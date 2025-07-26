KALONGA GAWA UNDI TO GRACE 2025 UKUSEFYA PA NG’WENA, SYMBOLIZING UNITY AND HERITAGE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



his majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi, king of the Chewa people, has been announced as guest of honour for the 2025 Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony, which will take place from august 7 to 9 in Mungwi district, northern province.





the announcement was made by Bemba royal establishment secretary Richard Mukuka, who emphasized that the invitation reflects Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta-Manga II’s commitment to fostering national unity and cultural harmony.





Kalonga Gawa Undi joins a distinguished group of traditional leaders who have previously held the honour, including Inkhosi Yama Khosi Mpezeni and Kaongolo Ka Nyambe the Litunga.





Ukusefya pa Ng’wena commemorates the Bemba people’s historic arrival at Ng’wena village, their first settlement in Ulubemba over four centuries ago. the ceremony celebrates the richness of Bemba oral tradition, cultural sophistication, and ancestral legacy.





it will begin on august 7 with a corporate business expo and cultural expo hosted by the 18 Bemba kingdoms of Muchinga and northern provinces, showcasing traditional artefacts, crafts, and heritage expressions.





on august 8, activities will shift to the Milando river heritage site, where Bemba ancestors discovered a dead crocodile, interpreted as a divine sign that the land was chosen for them. the crocodile, known as Ing’wena or Ing’andu, remains the sacred totem of the Chitimukulu clan.





the main ceremony on august 9 is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of attendees at Ng’wena village national monument. traditional performances will include Buomba music, now popular in church choirs, Imfunkuntu, known from Icilanga Mulilo and Amatebeto, and Malaila war chants, which have influenced both secular and religious music.





high-level dignitaries from political, corporate, and religious sectors are expected to attend.





mr. Mukuka called on sponsors, partners, and citizens to actively participate in this celebration of unity, heritage, and national pride.





Ukusefya pa Ng’wena remains one of Zambia’s most significant cultural events, reaffirming the Bemba people’s contribution to the national identity and promoting inter-ethnic solidarity across the country.