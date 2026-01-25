KALULUSHI DC RESIGNS TO CHALLENGE TAYALI IN NDOLA CENTRAL



KALULUSHI District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has resigned from his position to contest the Ndola Central parliamentary seat, currently held by Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali.





Phiri says if the UPND does not adopt him, they risk losing that seat as he is the most popular candidate with the capacity to deliver for the people.





He says Ndola Central Constituency had lagged behind in terms of development because of a lack of proper leadership.





In an interview, Saturday, Phiri said he understood Ndola Central Constituency better than anyone else aspiring to lead it.





“According to the Constitution or our conditions of service, if a civil servant wants to aspire for either councillor, mayor, member of parliament, or presidency, that civil servant should resign. I have done that for the purpose of making sure that I stand for the people of Ndola Central. I was born here, grew up here, everything I do is here within Ndola Central. I understand Ndola Central very well than any of these people that will be coming on board. I have grown up in the compound, and I understand matters of the urban areas. Those have been in the compound, and have been also in the urban area. So there’s no other candidate that will come on board who understands Ndola Central [better] than I understand it. And having experience of being a council employee for 17 years, and then again, I became a councillor,” Phiri said.





“I interact with different types of people, women, the so-called junkies, elders, just like that. I embrace everyone. So, I’m the best candidate so far. And I’m standing on the UPND party because this seat belongs to UPND, they still want to retain the power to have a member of parliament in Ndola Central. Therefore, I’m the only one who can retain power to take this power back to UPND. The party is risking because I’m the best candidate so far, and the [most] popular candidate on the ground. I challenge even yourself, come on the ground and check who is popular in Ndola Central, who can deliver to the expectation of the people. You will find that it is Joseph Phiri. Therefore, UPND wants to retain the seat. I belong to UPND and UPND wants a popular candidate. So, why shouldn’t I be adopted? I know that the adoption is coming my way because UPND wants a popular candidate to retain power”.





He insisted that no candidate would beat his track record in the constituency.



“I was transferred to Kalulushi, but I didn’t shift, I was just commuting to and from. Now, as I was saying, I was first a council employee, I became a councillor, and from there, I was a district chairman for UPND, Ndola district. I was a District Commissioner for Ndola district. Therefore, there isn’t any other candidate that will come that will beat my record because, as I already alluded to, I know both the life of the very urban and urban life. I’m bragging that there’s no other candidate that can beat me in terms of the track record that I have,” Phiri said.





He said President Hakainde Hichilema needed an MP who would heed his vision to transform the country.



“Ndola Central has lagged behind. I can rest assure you, send anyone, make an assessment, compare and contrast these four constituencies. If you go to Chifubu, Ndola Central, Kabushi and Bwana Mkubwa, you will still find that Ndola Central is at number four. So, what does that imply? It implies that it is lacking proper leadership who understand the issues that are coming from the people. What do the people of Ndola Central want? So, riding on the funds that have been enhanced, CDF, I strongly believe that I’m the best person that will definitely transform Ndola Central to where it is supposed to be, because the money is there and I’ll make sure this money is distributed equitably,” said Phiri.





“Moreover, President Hakainde Hichilema needs members of parliament who would heed his vision to transform this country. Therefore, the President wouldn’t like any member of parliament who would go against his wishes. If he says, ‘I don’t want to see any child sitting on the floor,’ the member of parliament should take up that mantle to make sure that in his or her constituency, there isn’t any child sitting on the floor. I’ve given myself to the people of Ndola Central. I’ve given myself to the people, to the UPND, unless otherwise”.



News Diggers