KALULUSHI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL PROCURES EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT AND VEHICLES

Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo today commissioned earth moving equipment and vehicles procured by Kalulushi Municipal Council at a total cost of K9, 223, 977.90 using locally generated funds.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony the Minister said it is critical that local authorities work to establish greater trust between themselves and the community and this can be attained if Councils are transparent in their expenditure in order to demonstrate accountability and stewardship.

The Minister also said prudent utilization of local resources generated from the community is not only critical in economic growth attainment but also in boosting people’s morale to comply and consistently pay the different rates to the council.

Matambo went on to say that the community at large is expectant to see an improvement in the status of the road following the purchase of the equipment.

And ended by congratulating Kalulushi Municipal Council on this achievement.

Speaking at the ceremony His Worship the Mayor Daudi Simama said Kalulushi Municipal Council is determined to deliver on the mandate of service provision to the people of Kalulushi district.

The equipment procured includes, CAT motor grader, a light truck, 2 utility vehicles and in August, 2022 the Council also procured a front-end loader and a water bowser which was also part of the fleet commissioned today.

Present during the commissioning ceremony is the District Commissioner Kelly Jibinga, The Provincial Local Government Officer Macleod Nyirenda, The Town Clerk Betty Liswaniso, Councillors, Kalulushi Municipal Council Management, Head of Government Departments among others.

