KALYAPELO SUNDAY COMMENDS ZAMBIA ARMY OVER KIKONGE GOLD MINE OPERATION





A resident of Zambezi District in North-Western Province, Kalyapelo Sunday, has thanked the Zambia Army for its swift response in removing illegal miners from Kikonge Gold Mine, saying the operation has brought relief to an area that had been plagued by serious criminal activities and loss of lives.





He noted that for a long time, people were afraid to access the mine due to daily incidents of violence and insecurity.





Mr. Sunday explained that although some people have questioned the involvement of the military instead of the police, the situation at Kikonge required urgent and decisive action. He said the number of people at the mine had grown to over 100,000—far exceeding the population of some districts such as Mufumbwe—with individuals coming from different parts of Zambia and neighbouring countries, making the situation difficult to manage through normal policing.





He further raised concern over national security after the Zambia Army Commander displayed images of a foreign national wearing a military uniform at the site, describing this as evidence that the situation was dangerous and required firm intervention.





Mr. Sunday has also expressed worry over statements by some opposition leaders suggesting they would allow illegal mining if voted into power, questioning how such a move would be implemented. He emphasized that the government has already provided a legal pathway through the licensing of small-scale miners, which he described as the correct approach.





He concluded by praising the government under President Hakainde Hichilema for its commitment to law, order, and the safety of citizens, stating that despite criticism on social media, many Zambians continue to support and appreciate the President’s leadership.