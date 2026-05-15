KAMALA HARRIS CALLS FOR “NO BAD IDEA BRAINSTORM” PUSHING ABOLISH ELECTORAL COLLEGE, PACK SUPREME COURT, AND STATEHOOD FOR DC AND PUERTO RICO





Kamala Harris is openly calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm” to push radical changes to America’s foundational institutions.

“This is a moment where there are no bad ideas. No Bad Idea Brainstorm is what I’d like to call it,” Harris said.





She listed the priorities: “We talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College. We talked about the idea of Supreme Court reform which includes expanding the Supreme Court.”





Harris continued: “We invite a conversation about multi-member districts. We talk about that if we win the Senate which we should and will then the Senate Judiciary Committee should have rules… so when these people come before us nominees to the Supreme Court and lie they are held to account.”

She added: “Let’s talk about statehood for Puerto Rico and DC. These are the things I think that we’ve got to neutralize the red states from cheating including blue states expanding their maps.”





“And all of this look we’ve got to fight fire with fire,” Harris declared. “These folks are playing to win we gotta play…”





Democrats are once again showing their true colors: when they lose under the current rules, they want to rig the game by ending the Electoral College, stacking the Supreme Court, adding new Democrat-heavy states, and changing Senate rules to punish opponents. This is their plan to “neutralize” red states and maintain power forever.