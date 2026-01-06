Kamala Harris condemns Trump’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Maduro



Kamala Harris has slammed Donald Trump’s decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it “unlawful and unwise”. Harris argues that the operation, which resulted in Maduro’s arrest, was driven by oil interests rather than concerns over drugs or democracy.





In a post on X, Harris stated, “Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable. That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise.” She warned that the operation could destabilize the region, put American lives at risk, and lead to chaos.





Harris also questioned Trump’s motives, saying, “This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman.” She pointed out that Trump had pardoned a convicted drug trafficker and sidelines Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies.





The US has indicted Maduro on charges of alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies. Trump announced that the US would take control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and send major American oil companies to rebuild the sector .





The international community is divided, with some Latin American leaders condemning the attack and others applauding it. The move has sparked concerns about the potential consequences for regional stability and the impact on Venezuelan refugees.