Kamala Harris has an extremely low IQ” Donald Trump slams his opponent in expletive-laden post

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has slammed his opponent Kamala Harris over the potential terms of a televised debate.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, initially agreed to attend two debates against President Joe Biden, on June 27 and September 10, hosted by CNN and ABC News, respectively.

The first of those debates went catastrophically wrong for Biden and he later quit the race.

He has been replaced as the Democratic nominee by Kamala Harris, the Vice President.

Harris wants to go ahead with the previously scheduled September 10 debate. However, Trump does not want to.

Instead, he has proposed a debate on Fox News, with different moderators and a different set of rules, on September 4.

The Trump campaign claims Ms Harris is too “scared” to debate him. Similarly, the Harris campaign claims the former president is “running scared”.

In a statement, the Harris campaign got a touch more personal.

“Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to, and is running to Fox News to bail him out,” it said.

“He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on September 10. The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a primetime national audience.

“We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr Any time, anywhere, any place should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

Trump then took to his Truth Social account to blast Harris.

He wrote: “Kamala Harris doesn’t have the mental capacity to do a REAL debate against me, scheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania.

“She’s afraid to do it because there’s no way she can justify her Corrupt and Open Borders, the Environmental Destruction of our Country, the Afghanistan Embarrassment, Runaway Inflation, Terrible Economy, High Interest Rates and Taxes, and her years-long fight to stop the words ‘Merry Christmas’.

“I’ll see her on September 4 or I won’t see her at all.”

In a subsequent post, Mr Trump called Ms Harris a “Low IQ individual”.

“Does anyone notice that Kamala Harris doesn’t do interviews? That’s because she’s really DUMB!” he added.

“She has an extremely Low IQ, and our Country does not need someone who is unable to put two sentences together.

“She can’t, and besides, we just got finished with that – his name is Sleepy Joe Biden!”