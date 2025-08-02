Kamala Harris to release memoir “107 Days” on her historic presidential run

Kamala Harris, the former vice president and history-making presidential candidate, is set to publish a new memoir titled 107 Days, offering a candid look at her short-lived 2024 campaign. Scheduled for release on September 23 by Simon & Schuster, the book reflects on what became the shortest presidential bid in modern U.S. history.

The title refers to the 107 days Harris spent on the campaign trail after stepping in as the Democratic nominee when President Joe Biden withdrew from the race following a poor debate performance. In a video announcement shared Thursday, Harris explained the inspiration behind the memoir.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” she said. “107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Although Harris lost the 2024 election to Republican Donald Trump, she had been poised to make history again as the first woman, and the first woman of color, to serve as U.S. president. Her decision not to run for California governor in 2026, announced Wednesday, hasn’t ruled her out as a strong contender for the 2028 presidential race.

Simon & Schuster has described the forthcoming memoir as a “page-turning account,” filled with “surprising and revealing insights.” CEO Jonathan Karp praised the book as an essential addition to political literature.

“Kamala Harris is a singular American leader,” Karp said in a statement. “‘107 DAYS’ captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

Karp did not reveal whether Harris addresses the public debate over Biden’s capacity to serve, only saying she “addresses everything we would want her to address.”

Harris will discuss the memoir and her post-election reflections in her first televised interview since the 2024 defeat, airing Thursday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Spanning 320 pages, 107 Days follows Harris’ earlier memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, released in 2019. That book coincided with her 2020 campaign, which ended before the primaries. She later joined the Biden ticket as vice president.