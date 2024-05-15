Kamala Harris uses profanity in live White House broadcast

The US Vice-President Kamala Harris used profanity on Monday while giving advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders about how to overcome challenges.

Harris was talking with actor and comedian Jimmy O Yang when he asked her what it’s like to be the first vice president of Asian descent and how her heritage affects her as a leader. Harris’ mom was from India, her dad was from Jamaica, and she’s the first woman to be elected as vice president.

Harris talked a lot and told the young people to stay strong when they go to places where no one else is like them.

“We need to understand that some people will open the door for you and keep it open,” Harris said. “Sometimes they will not. ” And then you have to forcefully open that door.

The crowd cheered and clapped loudly. Harris laughed and said, “Sorry for my language. ”

Bad language in politics is not very unusual. Last weekend, Donald Trump, who is expected to be the Republican presidential nominee, led a crowd at a rally in New York City. They were chanting a disrespectful word about his criminal trial.

When Joe Biden was vice president, he was heard telling President Barack Obama that newly passed health care legislation was a very important deal. Harris usually doesn’t use that kind of language in public.

The vice-president spoke about her thoughts at a meeting during the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. The talk was shown live on the White House website.

Harris talked on Monday at a party in the White House garden for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, with President Biden and actor Lucy Liu.

Liu said that Harris becoming the first female Black and Asian vice president shows that anything is possible in America.

Biden said that people from Asian backgrounds, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-growing group in the US. He said they stand for people who come from other countries to live in America, young people who dream of a better future, and a country that cherishes freedom.

The president started talking by saying, “I’m Joe Biden. ” I work for Kamala Harris.