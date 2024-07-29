KAMANDO CHALLENGES SEER 1: “REMOVE THE LOG IN YOUR EYE BEFORE REMOVING A SPECK IN SOMEONE’S EYE”

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Vice Youth Chairperson, Kangwa Kamando, has urged Nigerian self-proclaimed prophet Andrew Ejumundu, popularly known as Seer 1, to focus on addressing issues in Nigeria rather than Zambia.

Mr. Kamando expressed confusion over Seer 1’s persistent commentary on Zambia, despite Nigeria facing significant challenges such as a high cost of living and soaring inflation.

“I am wondering why this false prophet called Seer 1 has continued talking about Zambia, a country that is doing better than his own, which is grappling with high inflation rates,” he stated.

Kamando highlighted that inflation in Nigeria has reached its highest level in 27 years, with the headline inflation rate for December 2023 rising to 28.92 percent year-on-year, up from 28.20 percent in November. This marks the twelfth consecutive increase in Nigeria’s inflation rate.

He pointed out that food prices in Nigeria have surged, exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that severely impacts both consumers and businesses.

“Today, food prices have surged, exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that gravely affects consumers and businesses, and this attention seeker is busy talking about Zambia,” Kamando noted.

Mr. Kamando emphasized that Zambians are not easily swayed by what he described as Seer 1’s “cheap and unverified falsehoods.” He urged the Zambian populace to place their trust in the UPND government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, which he said is tackling corruption head-on and working tirelessly to address the nation’s challenges.

He reassured Zambians of the government’s commitment to improving the country’s situation and encouraged them to disregard external negative influences. “Zambians are not fools to buy from his cheap and unverified falsehoods,” Kamando asserted.

Mr. Kamando’s strong message to Seer 1 was to concentrate on his own country’s issues before criticizing Zambia. He reiterated the UPND’s dedication to progress and urged Zambians to stay united and focused on their nation’s development.

@UPND MEDIA