Kamanga has urged Elvis Nkandu to declare interest in matters involving Kalusha Bwalya

DECLARE INTEREST – KAMANGA TELLS NKANDU

By Virginia Chilongo

Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- President, Andrew Kamanga has urged Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu to declare interest in matters involving Kalusha Bwalya.

This comes in the wake of preparations for the Barca Legends Tour, a match between F.C Barcelona Football Legends and Zambia Football Legends, which will involve former FAZ President, Kalusha Bwalya.

Speaking in Lusaka, Kamanga says it is only fair that the Minister declares interest in this issue as he claims Nkandu was the campaign manager for Bwalya in the 2016 FAZ elections.

On Friday 12th May, 2023, Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu said he would not allow Sports federations and associations to exercise more authority than government.