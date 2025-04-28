KAMANGA SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON RE-CONVENED AGM…Smokes out his accusers



PRESS RELEASE



We have taken note of the press release of 24th April 2024 by Mr Keith Mwemba, FAZ presidential candidate wherein he cited purported/ alleged breaches of the FAZ constitution.



From the outset, we welcome Mr Mweemba’s concerns, and would be happy if he could also share with the FAZ councilors and the public his position regarding the following;



1. Whether the FAZ executive committee following the conclusion of the 10 (ten) provincial elections has the mandate to preside over FAZ matter without the conclusion of the remaining 3 (three) elective positions namely president, vice president and women’s representative.



2. Where was Mr Mweemba to defend the FAZ constitution when the National Sports Council through its CEO, Mr Musunsa directed FAZ General Secretary Mr Reuben Kamanga not to call the FAZ executive meeting as advised in his letter of 14th March 2025, to approve the FAZ counts which he is demanding today. For avoidance of doubt the National Sports Council CEO’s directive reminded the General Secretary that the accounts should not be tabled since the exco’s mandated expired on 28th February 2025.



3. Where was Mr Mweemba to defend the FAZ executive commitee following the directive by FIFA on 13th March that all 10 (ten) provincial AGM’s would be chaired by the outgoing provincial chairmen, and the final AGM of 29th March by the FAZ president who would remain in office until elections were concluded and a new executive elected.

Interestingly Mr Mweemba saw it fit to attend 7 (seven) of the provincial AGM’s and did not question the legitimacy of the FIFA directive. Surprisingly Mr Mweemba chose to remain silent when the National Sports Council directed the FAZ General Secretary on 25th March 2025 that the FAZ President should NOT chair the AGM on 29th March 2025 in Livingstone.



4. Where was Mr Mweemba to defend the FAZ constitution when the FAZ AGM was stopped by an Injunction?



5. Presentation of the financial statements for year ended December 2024, and the budget for 2025 are agenda items for the AGM and the FAZ president is expected to preside over the entire AGM.



We note that Mr Mweemba in his press release demands the “full discussion of the financial report, statutory reports and all items constitutionally provided for, move a motion to dismiss, impeach and or/ disqualify those who will be found wanting or perpetuating breaches or violation of the constitution, and demand for criminal investigation for embezzlement of funds”



Mr Mweemba conveniently and deliberates ignores to state that the FAZ president must chair the meeting as provided for who is supposed to chair the same AGM. It is very clear from the foregoing that Mr Mweemba with the help of the National Sports Council is NOT ready to participate in any election where Mr Kamanga is a participant. It is surprising that Mr Mweemba is advocating for disqualification of candidates before elections are held. If Mr Mweemba has any evidence of any wrong doing by any FAZ member including Mr Kamanga, he has every right to report to law enforcement agencies as has been the case in the past instead of refusing to proceed to elections in the absence of an AGM presided by the FAZ president with all agenda items tabled.



6. The proposal to ask members to defer all agenda items and proceed to elections is intended to ensure completion of the electoral process which was delayed by the injunction halting the AGM in Livingstone, is NOT in anyway an attempt by Mr Kamanga to avoid presentation of the accounts.



Suffice to state for Mr Mweemba’s benefit in case he is not aware , Mr Kamanga is a Chartered Accountant, FCMA, FZICA and holds a practicing licence from ZICA. Further, Mr Kamanga has served as CAF Finance Commitee as vice president since 2021, and presented the CAF financial statements and budget at the last CAF congress on 22nd October 2024 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Mr Kamanga has served on the FIFA Governance, Audit and Compliance Commitee since 2017, and would have NO challenge to present the FAZ 2024 accounts at the reconvened AGM on 9th March, as long as he is allowed by the National Sports Council to chair the meeting. This we implore Mr Mweemba to attend to as a condition precedent to his demands.



In conclusion, it is clear that there is a deliberate and calculated attempt to discredit Mr Kamanga that he is refusing to have the accounts tabled because of suspected wrong doing. To the contrary we wish to impress upon Mr Mweemba to call upon the National Sports Council to allow Mr Kamanga as FAZ president to chair the AGM and present the accounts as demanded. Otherwise, proceeding to elections allows FAZ to have an elected fully functioning executive, and avoids any new injunction directed at Mr Kamanga since the meeting will be under the charge of the FAZ Eelectoral commitee. In any case, Mr Mweemba will still retain his right to hold any FAZ member accountable regardless of who wins the elections on 9th May.



ISSSUED BY ANDREW N KAMANGA, CAMPAIGN TEAM