BRIEFING | Kambwili Accuses UPND of Disrespecting Bemba Royalty, Urges Protest Vote in Kasama





Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili has accused the UPND government of showing disregard for the Bemba Royal establishment and the wider Northern Region, using the death of the wife to the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu as a political rallying point ahead of the January 29 Kasama mayoral by-election.





Speaking in Bemba on Radio Mano, Kambwili said the absence of Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President Mutale Nalumango from the funeral was evidence of disrespect, arguing that sending five ministers did not amount to adequate recognition of the Bemba Royal establishment.





He framed the issue as regional neglect and urged Kasama residents to punish the ruling party at the polls.





Kambwili also attacked UPND over delayed farmer payments, describing the government as dishonest and disconnected from rural suffering, and linked the grievance to broader claims of economic failure.





The remarks mark a shift toward explicit regional mobilisation. They come weeks after opposition figures criticised President Hichilema for what they described as divisive messaging, following his remarks in Choma urging voters to support him to avoid a return to cadre violence in Lusaka.





Critics at the time warned against ethnic framing in politics.



With days to the Kasama vote, the rhetoric underscores how the by-election has become a testing ground for regional grievance narratives, even as national leaders caution against ethnic polarisation.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe