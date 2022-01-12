By Walusungu Lundu

IF THERE is a person first of all who insulted former president Edgar Lungu and caused the people to believe PF was a criminal organisation, it was Chishimba Kambwili, says Dr Canisius Banda.

He warns that, “we all want to take sides but we don’t want a side that is divisive we know why we lost”.

Dr Banda, once a UPND vice-president, said Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba destroyed the PF.

He alleged that the duo introduced UPND in PF strongholds.

Dr Banda said Kambwili would be the last card to go with in an election in 2026 if a balanced side was taken on all the candidates.

“If really we must take a balanced side on all candidates giving their negatives and positives, CK will be the last card to go with in an election in 2026. CK must really talk to his supporters to change tact, they will mess him up. Two people destroyed PF and introduced UPND in PF strong holds. It wasn’t their faults they were expelled. Both came back to make amends, that GBM and CK but sadly team CK seems to be ignoring the need to uphold unity and respect for leaders and are being so naive taking the fights in wrong directions,” he said. “If there is a person first of all who insulted ECL and caused the people to believe PF was a criminal organisation, it was CK. CK made amends and began to change his narratives about PF, reason he was funded highly so that his damage controls equal the damage he made.”

Dr Banda, to whom the 2021 election seemingly came as a shock applauded, Mwamba for being mute politically adding that he agreed that “tondolo musuma (silence is golden)”.

He claimed that in politics people fund aspiring candidates who approach them for funds not necessarily that there is an agenda but to promote democracy.

Dr Banda said if Kambwili and his team knew that UPND had messed up, they must know unity is all that PF needs.

“GBM returned back to PF, made amends, apologized and started helping PF. GBM is MCC and national mobilisation chair. He is quiet. I am sure not because he is stupid, but that he could be reading the politics. Sometimes I agree tondolo musuma. If team CK knows that UPND has messed up, they must know unity is all PF needs not merely CK but unity of all,” he said. “In politics people fund aspiring candidates who approach them for funds, not necessarily that there is an agenda but to promote democracy and help someone. MPs have been helped by the party and individual funders including independent MPs, small political parties have been funded by individual funders and by big political parties because they want to participate but they lack funds.”

Dr Banda said “when I read certain comments am made to think the essence isn’t about unity but desire to completely destroy the PF”.

He wondered whether Kambwili’s supporters think PF is all about him.

Dr Banda said there were a lot of people doing clean politics while trying to put the party in good light with the people.

He said among the people doing clean politics and ensuring the party stays afloat are Brian Mundubile, Emmanuel Mwamba as well as “the man who sees today’s politics through the binoculars, Raphael Nakacinda”.

“Why are the supporters of CK making it look like its CK, if not then nothing for PF, then why even go for convention? I listened to CK, CK responded and spoke well on ECL when asked by Costa, why is it that his supporters can’t emulate CK’s attitude towards ECL and other members. We all want to take sides but we don’t want a side that is divisive we know why we lost,” Dr Banda said, in a write up. “I hope we won’t be forced to throw out hard lines in order to put records straight. We have a lot of people doing clean politics while trying to put the party in a good light with the people, among them Hon Mundubile, ambassador Mwamba, Hon Nakacinda and others in the background ensuring the party remain afloat.”