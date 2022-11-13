KAMBWILI COMES TO TERMS WITH ACHIEVEMENTS OF HH

“… Bally has delivered beyond expectation.”

THE praise being showered upon President Hakainde Hichilema by one of PF’s presidential candidates, Mr Chishimba Kambwili, arises because Bally is delivering tangible developent to the people of Zambia. Mr Kambwili has seen the numerous achievements scored by President Hichilema and the UPND Government so far, plus those anticipated.

The Zambian people, 2.8 million of them, knew that HH meant well, entrusted him with power to govern and he is delivering beyond everyone’s expectation; hence the praise from Mr Kambwili. Well done Your Excellency, Sir! You are what Zambia was lacking.

Contrary to falsehoods spread against President Hichilema prior to 12th August, 2021, Bally has successfully run Government; assembled a balanced cabinet; fulfilled a great deal of his campaign promises; improved the economy which is now growing at positive growth rate, yet was left in negatives by PF; refused to dish-out money to UPND members opting to empower all citizens; and considers all Zambians to be important.

Mr Kambwili is today saluting Bally because the President and the UPND Government have scored beyond human comprehension: increased Constituency Developent Fund (CDF); free education; mass recruitment of public workers; dropped inflation to single digit 9.7% which PF left at 25.6%; eradicated cadreism thereby restoring law and order; secured International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package which PF wanted but failed to get due to corruption-tag; reintroduction of student meal allowances; payment of retirees; salary increment for all civil servants; the latest 100% allowances for Zambia Defence Forces serving on United Nations (UN) and other multilateral engagements; among other achievements.

President Hichilema has shown love to his political opponents and unity of purpose in the best interest of the country, just like the late Nelson Mandela of South Africa did with regard to criminals of Apartheid. HH will go down in history as a good example of a man who loved his enemies in line with the guidance from our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.p

N.B: Authored by Ntazana Mutungwa Musukuma (MPA, BA -UNZA), Lecturer and Researcher at the University of Zambia