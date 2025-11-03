KAMBWILI DENOUNCES PRISON DOCTORS, HRC

… and reminds Mwiimbu: you promised not to arrest me over the immigration case as you were focussed on my health



PF Central Committee Member Chishimba Kambwili says the Zambia Correctional Service doctors, Dr Mutimushi and

Dr Moola, who were assigned to attend to him were unprofessional and even stopped attending to him one month before his release from prison.





And Kambwili says he was surprised when he received information a day before his release from prison that he had been arrested by Zambia’s Immigration Department, contrary to the statement by home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu that no charges would be pressed against him.





Kambwili has also said that he would not refer to his release from prison as a pardon because he had already served his five-month prison term when the same matter of “pardoning” came up.



